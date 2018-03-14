Dr. Scott McKee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McKee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott McKee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Dr. McKee works at
Locations
-
1
Wellstar Center for Cardiovascular Care55 Whitcher St NE Ste 350, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 424-6893Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
-
2
Salvatore Mannino DO120 Stonebridge Pkwy Ste 110, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (678) 324-4400
-
3
Scott McKee, MD | Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine1120 Wellstar Way Ste 303, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 704-1955
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McKee?
Professional. Experienced. Excellent communicator. Thank you for taking great care of my husband.
About Dr. Scott McKee, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1700903465
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKee works at
Dr. McKee has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. McKee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.