Overview

Dr. Scott McKee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. McKee works at Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine in Marietta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.