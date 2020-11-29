Overview

Dr. Scott McKay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. McKay works at Lexington Family Prac Of Vlntn in Irmo, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.