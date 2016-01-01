Overview

Dr. Scott McGinley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. McGinley works at Sunday Ero, MD-Baptist Health in Fleming Island, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Closed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.