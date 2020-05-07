See All Hematologists in Massillon, OH
Dr. Scott McGee, MD

Hematology
3.5 (15)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott McGee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.

Dr. McGee works at Tri-County Hematology/Oncology in Massillon, OH with other offices in Dover, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tri-county Hematology & Oncology Associates Inc.
    7337 Caritas Cir NW Ste 150, Massillon, OH 44646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 478-0001
    Regional Cancer Center of Union
    300 Medical Park Dr, Dover, OH 44622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 556-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Union Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Anemia
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 07, 2020
    tHe seen my dad in the hosptail in 2018 and my dad wad dignosed wih plasmea cell lekuim and my dad went into remission for 2 years and i would recommed him to everYone if i would get dignosed with cancer i want him. there no words to describe how amazing of a doctor you are and how thankful i am. An dads cancers back but with a great doctor like scott mcgee we will get thru it aain. LewisStrong#Team Doctor Mcgee
    geri lewis — May 07, 2020
    About Dr. Scott McGee, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043274525
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

