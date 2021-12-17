Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Med Sch and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank and Regions Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- PreferredOne
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. McCarvey for bunion surgery in December, 2021. Dr. McCarvey explained everything very clearly from the initial consult appointment through my post-op checkup. He wasn't rushed, and clearly answered all of my questions. I was especially appreciative of his pre-op information and calm demeanor on the day of the surgery. Post-op instructions were very clear, and he made sure I understood how diligent I would need to be in following post-op instructions for the best healing experience with my foot. I would HIGHLY recommend Dr. McCarvey for similar surgeries.
About Dr. Scott McGarvey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1205943255
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Foot & Ankle Surgery Fellowship At Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Mayo Med Sch
