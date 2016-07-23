Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Jackson Hospital and Clinic and Lake Martin Community Hospital.
Dr. McDaniel works at
Locations
Carmichael Imaging4145 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 273-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
- Lake Martin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Such a sweet, caring compassionate doctor. Montgomery is blessed to have him here.
About Dr. Scott McDaniel, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1780623850
Education & Certifications
- University of Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDaniel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDaniel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDaniel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDaniel has seen patients for Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening, Rh Incompatibility Screening and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDaniel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniel.
