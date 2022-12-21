Dr. Scott McCusker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCusker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott McCusker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott McCusker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine.
Dr. McCusker works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 190, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 844-1550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mercy Medical Group- Midtown Otolaryngology (ENT)3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3312Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCusker?
He was the only doctor who gave me back my smell and taste. He knows what he's doing. Also saved me from having unnecessary surgery on my nose for polyps.
About Dr. Scott McCusker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English, German
- 1235337130
Education & Certifications
- San Antonion Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium
- Northwestern McGaw Medical Center
- Northwestern Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCusker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCusker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCusker works at
Dr. McCusker speaks German.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. McCusker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCusker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCusker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCusker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.