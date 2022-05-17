Overview

Dr. Scott McCune, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. McCune works at Novant Health Huntersville Adult Medicine in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.