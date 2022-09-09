Overview

Dr. Scott Mayhew, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine|Wayne State University School of Medicine - Detroit MI and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Mayhew works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.