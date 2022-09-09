Dr. Scott Mayhew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayhew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Mayhew, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Mayhew, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine|Wayne State University School of Medicine - Detroit MI and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.
Dr. Mayhew works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Health Specialists4591 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 560-5529Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicare
- Select Health of South Carolina
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayhew?
He hooked me up with a trigger point injection, my hero, nerve pain down my arm and into my hand is gone! Thank you so much!!
About Dr. Scott Mayhew, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1265439087
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein University - Beth Israel Center (INPA)|Albert Einstein University - Beth Israel Center (INPA) - New York NY|Beth Israel Medical Center
- Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center - Michigan State University|Grand Rapids Medical Education and Research Center - Michigan State University - Grand Rapids MI|Grand Rapids/MI St University|Michigan State University College Of Osteopa
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine|Wayne State University School of Medicine - Detroit MI
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayhew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayhew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayhew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayhew works at
Dr. Mayhew has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayhew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayhew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayhew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayhew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayhew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.