Overview

Dr. Scott Mattson, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Chicago Osteopathic Medicine Midwestern University and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mattson works at IU Health Bloomington in Bloomington, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.