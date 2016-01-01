Overview

Dr. Scott Matson, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in North Logan, UT. They graduated from Temple University School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Cache Valley Hospital.



Dr. Matson works at Logan Oral Surgery in North Logan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.