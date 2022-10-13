See All Urologists in Englewood, FL
Dr. Scott Martz, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Scott Martz, DO

Urology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Scott Martz, DO is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

Dr. Martz works at Gulf Surgery in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Urology of Englewood
    900 Pine St Ste 123, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6685

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Englewood Hospital
  • Desoto Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Surgery Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Repair Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Green Light Laser Procedure Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Incontinence Surgery Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Interstim® Procedure for Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Radical Prostate Removal, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Retrograde Pyetograms Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shock Wave Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Retention Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PacificSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Martz?

    Oct 13, 2022
    Diagnosed my problem and treated it completely.
    Mark George LaSalle — Oct 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Scott Martz, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Scott Martz, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martz to family and friends

    Dr. Martz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Martz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Scott Martz, DO.

    About Dr. Scott Martz, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992989776
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Martz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Martz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Scott Martz, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.