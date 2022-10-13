Overview

Dr. Scott Martz, DO is an Urology Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Desoto Memorial Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Martz works at Gulf Surgery in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.