Dr. Scott Martinka, DDS
Dr. Scott Martinka, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Willmar, MN.
Dr. Martinka works at
Lakes Area Dental408 Trott Ave SW, Willmar, MN 56201 Directions (320) 244-5416Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Delta Dental
Love the fact that he looked in My mouth and looked at what needed to be fixed didn’t say anything about my teeth being bad ( they are in my opinion) said let’s get you out pain and set me up for appointment in the am. And said we’ll take getting things fixed on step at a time. No pressure at all made me feel welcome. If you need a dentist talk to this practitioner! they will set you up and get you and your teeth back to where you need them. And the prices were very competitive.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1851597330
Dr. Martinka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinka.
