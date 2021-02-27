Dr. Scott Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Martin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8352 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 851-7287
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient with Dr. Martin for years. Have tried MANY other Dr.'s in the valley and I can honestly say he is EXCEPTIONAL. He takes his time explains your condition and is NOT rushing you to a surgery BUT recommends the least intrusive solutions. He explains the risk and provides a level of comfort and TRUST you rarely see. He is knowledgeable in all forms of pain solutions. Would give him a 10 rating If I could. HIGHLY recommend him!
About Dr. Scott Martin, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386622462
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
