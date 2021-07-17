Overview

Dr. Scott Marquard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Marquard works at Thunderbird Family Medicine Ltd in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.