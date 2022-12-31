Dr. Scott Markowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Markowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Markowitz, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Mt Sinai Sch Of Med, General Surgery
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - East Side150 E 58th St Fl 34, New York, NY 10155 Directions (212) 722-5570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Always very helpful and shows concern and wanting to help
About Dr. Scott Markowitz, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Markowitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Markowitz has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Markowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markowitz.
