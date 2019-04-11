Dr. Scott Markham, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Ophthalmologists
- AZ
- Prescott
- Dr. Scott Markham, DO
Dr. Scott Markham, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Markham, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Markham works at
Locations
-
1
Prescott3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 220-8487Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Tear Duct Disorders
- View other providers who treat Drusen
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
- View other providers who treat Trichiasis
- View other providers who treat Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Conjunctivitis
- View other providers who treat Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Astigmatism
- View other providers who treat B-Scan Ultrasound
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Blepharitis
- View other providers who treat Blepharoplasty
- View other providers who treat Blocked Tear Duct
- View other providers who treat Cataract
- View other providers who treat Cataract Removal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
- View other providers who treat Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Chorioretinal Scars
- View other providers who treat Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
- View other providers who treat Conjunctival Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
- View other providers who treat Corneal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disorders of Globe
- View other providers who treat Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
- View other providers who treat Ectropion of Eyelid
- View other providers who treat Excision of Chalazion
- View other providers who treat Eye Cancer
- View other providers who treat Eye Infections
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eyelid Surgery
- View other providers who treat Farnsworth Lantern Test
- View other providers who treat Farsightedness
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body Removal from Eye
- View other providers who treat Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Glaucoma Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
- View other providers who treat Macular Hole
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nearsightedness
- View other providers who treat Ocular Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Paralytic Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Pinguecula
- View other providers who treat Presbyopia
- View other providers who treat Progressive High Myopia
- View other providers who treat Pterygium
- View other providers who treat Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
- View other providers who treat Retinal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Retinal Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Retinal Vein Occlusion
- View other providers who treat Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
- View other providers who treat Senile Cataracts
- View other providers who treat Stye
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Eye
- View other providers who treat Vision Screening
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Accidental Eye Injuries
- View other providers who treat Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Anisocoria
- View other providers who treat Anterior Scleritis
- View other providers who treat Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autosomal Dominat Congenital Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Blurred Vision
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemical Burn - Eyes
- View other providers who treat Chronic Eye Diseases
- View other providers who treat Color Blindness
- View other providers who treat Congenital Glaucoma
- View other providers who treat Contact Lens Exams
- View other providers who treat Contact Lens Fitting Services
- View other providers who treat Contusion of the Eyeball
- View other providers who treat Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Eye Exam
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Dilatation
- View other providers who treat Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Entropion
- View other providers who treat Esotropia
- View other providers who treat Exotropia
- View other providers who treat Eye Disease
- View other providers who treat Eye Movement Disorders
- View other providers who treat Eye Procedure
- View other providers who treat Eye Strain
- View other providers who treat Eye Surgery
- View other providers who treat Eye Test
- View other providers who treat Eyeglasses
- View other providers who treat Floaters
- View other providers who treat Foreign Body in Eye
- View other providers who treat Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Graves' Disease
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Herpetic Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Heterophoria
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Retinopathy
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Keratitis
- View other providers who treat Keratoconus
- View other providers who treat Macular Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Macular Edema
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
- View other providers who treat Night Blindness
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Ocular Prosthetics
- View other providers who treat Ophthalmoplegia
- View other providers who treat Optic Nerve Disorder
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Physical Examination
- View other providers who treat Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Poor Color Vision
- View other providers who treat Refractive Error
- View other providers who treat Refractive Eye Disorders
- View other providers who treat Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
- View other providers who treat Retina Diseases
- View other providers who treat Retinal Cysts
- View other providers who treat Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
- View other providers who treat Retinal Neovascularization
- View other providers who treat Retinal Testing
- View other providers who treat Retinoschisis
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Soft Contact Lenses
- View other providers who treat Strabismus
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Disease
- View other providers who treat Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
- View other providers who treat Vision Impairment
- View other providers who treat Vision Loss
- View other providers who treat Vitreous Hemorrhage
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
- Yavapai Long Term Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markham?
Mine was excellent
About Dr. Scott Markham, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1972688836
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markham works at
Dr. Markham has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Markham speaks Spanish.
327 patients have reviewed Dr. Markham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.