Dr. Scott Manthei, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manthei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Manthei, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Manthei, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Manthei works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nevada Ear & Sinus Institute3692 E Sunset Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (702) 735-7668
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manthei?
I’m a complicated patient with complicated health problems but Dr. Manthei always knows the medical treatment that will help me. He is my Superhero! Thanks, Dr. Manthei!
About Dr. Scott Manthei, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1124028337
Education & Certifications
- Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital
- Mt Clemons General Hospital
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manthei has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manthei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manthei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manthei works at
Dr. Manthei has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manthei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manthei speaks Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Manthei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manthei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manthei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manthei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.