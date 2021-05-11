Dr. Scott Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Mandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Mandel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mandel works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Cardiology and Internal Medicine Division of Pro Health1 Dakota Dr Ste 310, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 390-2400
-
2
ProHealth Care2 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 622-6060
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?
Went well. I called on May 7 to get echo and stress test results. I was told they were mailed out on May 6. Today I called for above results and was told that doctor has not reviewed echo., which was done on May 3. Why was I told that the results were in the mail when doctor has not reviewed the echo. Today I was told that I cannot be given the stress results as the echo was not reviewed. Very displeased with service
About Dr. Scott Mandel, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043254568
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandel works at
Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandel speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.