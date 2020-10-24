Overview

Dr. Scott Mair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Mair works at UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine-Turfland in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Arthroscopy and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.