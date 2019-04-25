Dr. Scott Macrae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macrae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Macrae, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Macrae, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Macrae works at
Locations
-
1
Flaum Eye Institute - Lasik & Advanced Vision Correction100 Meridian Centre Blvd Ste 125, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 273-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macrae?
Recently I chose to get LASIK, and from the first phone call to post-surgery, the MacRae team has been a smooth, easy, and informative process. Dr. MacRae and his team are highly specialized and professional, and it is shown in the commendable procedure and results. My eyes are now 20/20, and just the next day!
About Dr. Scott Macrae, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1174548671
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macrae has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macrae accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macrae has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macrae works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Macrae. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macrae.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macrae, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macrae appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.