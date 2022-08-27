Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM
Overview
Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Lurie works at
Locations
-
1
Park Avenue Podiatry Associates133 E 58th St Ste 407, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 793-4138Monday11:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lurie?
Here is how I got my FICO score to 785 from as low as 430, due to my diabetic condition I got a setback on my payments owing to medical bills, my world started falling apart because I wanted to rent a home and take some loans and I couldn’t. I kept looking for someone who could help fix my credit to no avail, until May this year when I met Hack West through a friend whom they had worked for. They boosted my credit in 9 days and restored my dignity. I was able to get a loan and pay for a home. You can contact them via HACKWESTat WRITEME dot COM
About Dr. Scott Lurie, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609836964
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Podiatric Practice Management|American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery|American Board of Podiatric Medicine|American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons|American Diabetes Association|American Podiatric Medical Association|Associate
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine and Affiliated Hospitals
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lurie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lurie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lurie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lurie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lurie works at
Dr. Lurie has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lurie speaks Spanish.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lurie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lurie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.