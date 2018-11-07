Dr. Scott Lurie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lurie, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Lurie, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lurie works at
Locations
1
Mecklenburg Psychological Group1132 Greenwood Clfs, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-6577
2
Scott N Lurie MD1808 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-6577
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch man who takes the time to listen and provides solutions that work.
About Dr. Scott Lurie, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417967803
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurie.
