Dr. Lucchese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott Lucchese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Lucchese, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and University Of Missouri Health Care.
Locations
University Physicians Medical Building1020 Hitt St, Columbia, MO 65212 Directions (573) 882-1515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ellis Fischel Cancer Center
- University Of Missouri Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucchese?
He was the BEST neurologist I've ever had! Listened to me closely. Was attentive and professional. I wish I knew where he went!!
About Dr. Scott Lucchese, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1699877712
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucchese accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucchese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucchese has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lucchese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucchese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucchese.
