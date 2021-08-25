Dr. Scott Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lucas, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Lucas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Oklahoma Heart Hospital North and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Lucas works at
Locations
-
1
Scott K Lucas MD608 NW 9th St Ste 2110, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 310-3028
Hospital Affiliations
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Oklahoma Heart Hospital North
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lucas?
The Best Open Heart Surgeon a person could have! Also the best office staff ever so caring.
About Dr. Scott Lucas, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1407843485
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- University Okla Health Scis Center
- U Okla Coll Med
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Okla U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lucas works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.