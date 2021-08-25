See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Scott Lucas, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Scott Lucas, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue, Oklahoma Heart Hospital North and Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.

Dr. Lucas works at Scot K Lucas MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scott K Lucas MD
    608 NW 9th St Ste 2110, Oklahoma City, OK 73102
(405) 310-3028

  • INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
  • Oklahoma Heart Hospital North
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Pericardial Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Pericardial Disease

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 25, 2021
    The Best Open Heart Surgeon a person could have! Also the best office staff ever so caring.
    — Aug 25, 2021
    About Dr. Scott Lucas, MD

    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    47 years of experience
    English
    1407843485
    Johns Hopkins
    University Okla Health Scis Center
    U Okla Coll Med
    UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Okla U
    Dr. Scott Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas works at Scot K Lucas MD in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Lucas’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

