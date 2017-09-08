Overview

Dr. Scott Luallin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.



Dr. Luallin works at Bess Truman Family Medicine Center and Maternal Care Clinic in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.