Dr. Scott Lowry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lowry, DO
Overview
Dr. Scott Lowry, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lowry works at
Locations
-
1
Heart Check America Tinley Park LLC9501 171st St Ste Q, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 966-0788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lowry?
About Dr. Scott Lowry, DO
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1184626673
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowry works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.