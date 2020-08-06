Dr. Scott London, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. London is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott London, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott London, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony Hospital.
Locations
New West Physicians Specialty Clinic1536 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 716-8027
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
On a scal of 1 to 5, Dr. London is a 10.
About Dr. Scott London, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1457448250
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Co School Of Med
- Berkshire Medical Center
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- McGill University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. London has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. London accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. London has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. London has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. London on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. London. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. London.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. London, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. London appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.