Dr. Scott Litwiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litwiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Litwiller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Litwiller, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Litwiller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 2 100 Mercy Way Ste 530, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 556-3828
-
3
Ascension St. John Broken Arrow1000 W Boise Cir, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 798-8901
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Litwiller?
Dr Litwiler was very knowledgeable, thoughtful and concerned for my well-being. He included my husband in the conversation and decision making after explaining all my options. We opted to defer to his professional opinion on the best course of treatment. He asked if we needed time to discuss and pray about it. We had already discussed and prayed. I am looking forward to having a pain free intimate relationship with my husband and, not have to worry about incontinence in public places.Dr Litwiler and his entire staff has been wonderful. I'll update after my surgery as to how it goes. I'm expecting great results!
About Dr. Scott Litwiller, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1558382028
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litwiller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litwiller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litwiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litwiller works at
Dr. Litwiller has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Urinary Incontinence and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litwiller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Litwiller speaks French.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Litwiller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litwiller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litwiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litwiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.