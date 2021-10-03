Dr. Scott Lippe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lippe, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Lippe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Lippe is an awesome dr he helps you with your problems anytime day or night. He always makes sure you leave the appointment with your problems solved.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992766844
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Johns Hopkins University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lippe has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lippe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lippe speaks Spanish.
