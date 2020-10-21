Dr. Scott Lintner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lintner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lintner, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Lintner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Orthoindy Hospital.
Locations
Northwest Surgery Center8450 Northwest Blvd Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 802-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Orthoindy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Unfortunately my body requires orthopedic services from time to time. OrthoIndy provides excellent services. While I cannot compare them to any other provider, I have no incentive to. Prompt (even in afternoon appointments) and professional! Dr. Lintner has earned my trust!
About Dr. Scott Lintner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1003868654
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Indiana University Medical Center
- In Univ Med Ctr
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lintner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lintner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lintner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lintner has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Baker’s Cyst and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lintner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lintner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lintner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lintner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lintner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.