Dr. Scott Lindsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lindsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Lindsey, MD is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Lindsey works at
Locations
-
1
PHDermatology Brandon621 Medical Care Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 657-3330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
PHDermatology South Tampa310 S MACDILL AVE, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 609-3810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindsey?
Dr. Lindsey is amazing. Arguably the greatest dermatologist of all time.
About Dr. Scott Lindsey, MD
- Dermatology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013317460
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami Department Of Dermatology
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsey works at
Dr. Lindsey has seen patients for Skin Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lindsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lindsey speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.