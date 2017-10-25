Overview

Dr. Scott Lindsay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Lindsay works at Valley Ankle & Foot Care in Farmington, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.