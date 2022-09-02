Dr. Scott Lindsay, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lindsay, DMD
Overview
Dr. Scott Lindsay, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Centennial, CO. They completed their residency with Misch Center
Dr. Lindsay works at
Locations
Peak Dental Care7920 S University Blvd Ste 200, Centennial, CO 80122 Directions (720) 248-6716Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
By far the best dentist I've ever visited. Dr Lindsay is an extremely talented, patient, and highly competent dentist, providing multiple services all in one place. He's a true artist when it comes to resolving dental issues that I have personally dealt with for years. His staff is also highly organized and runs the office like the professionals they are. I highly recommend Dr Lindsay to anyone seeking outstanding dental care.
About Dr. Scott Lindsay, DMD
- Dentistry
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Misch Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lindsay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Dr. Lindsay speaks French and Spanish.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
