Dr. Scott Lindhorst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Lindhorst, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Lindhorst works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lindhorst is a very kind and caring man. This calming prifessional expert is exactly what we needed. He is treating my wife Donna for CNS Lymphoma. He has come in early and he has stayed way late to treat us like we were in his family. Incredible care by he and the entire staff here at MUSC. World Class Expert Care by a World Class Dr. Lindhorst. God Bless You!
About Dr. Scott Lindhorst, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851503551
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Ctr
- University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center
- Uab Hospital|University of Alabama (UAB) and Birmingham VA Medical Center
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Lindhorst works at
