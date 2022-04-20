Overview

Dr. Scott Limstrom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Central Peninsula General Hospital, Mat-su Regional Medical Center and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Limstrom works at Alaska Retinal Consultants in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.