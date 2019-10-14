Overview

Dr. Scott Lifchez, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.



Dr. Lifchez works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.