Dr. Scott Lifchez, MD
Dr. Scott Lifchez, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-0407Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had carpal tunnel and Ulnar nerve release performed by Dr Lifchez back in April of this year. I had waited this long to write a review only to see how my long term experience with my left hand went. I am thrilled at the results, no more painful numbness at all. The pillar pain was minimal and he explained to me exactly what that was anyway... as expected from a surgery like this. I like to remark that just 2 weeks after my surgery I was able to pull in the clutch on my motorcycle... Dr Lifchez's bed side manner is excellent, he fully explained everything to me pre and post op. I highly recommend this surgeon to others and will see him again for my right hand if it degrades significantly more. Thank you Dr Lifchez. -Wm Till
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
