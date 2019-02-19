Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Crockett, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Locations
-
1
Crockett Clinic Llp1122 E Loop 304, Crockett, TX 75835 Directions (903) 595-2283
-
2
Trincare Inc1783 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
-
3
Aultmcinnis LLC2114 E Rusk St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 595-2283
-
4
Christus Trinity Clinic502 E Goode St Ste 1E, Quitman, TX 75783 Directions (903) 595-2283
-
5
Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler800 E Dawson St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2283
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lieberman?
Dr. Lieberman is very pleasant and just an all around interesting person as well as great doctor. I left the appointment feeling like I completely understood my condition and the treatment we were going to do. He speaks to you on our level as non medical people and not as some doctors speak over or down to you.I would highly recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Scott Lieberman, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1326038159
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieberman works at
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.