Overview

Dr. Scott Leverage, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.



Dr. Leverage works at Tri-State Gastroenterology in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.