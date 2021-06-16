See All Gastroenterologists in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Scott Leverage, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Leverage, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital.

Dr. Leverage works at Tri-State Gastroenterology in Crestview Hills, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tri-State Gastroenterology
    425 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 655-4560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital

Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Scott Leverage, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700064995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
