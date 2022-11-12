See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Scott Leibowitz, MD

Sleep Medicine
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Scott Leibowitz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Medical Coll Ga and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Leibowitz works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laureate Medical Group
    6135 Barfield Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-8500
  2. 2
    Sandy Springs
    5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 775, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Restless Leg Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Narcolepsy
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Snoring
  View other providers who treat Snoring
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Scott Leibowitz, MD

    Specialties
    Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1184618100
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Standford Univ School of Med
    Residency
    University of Colorado Health Science Center
    Internship
    University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Coll Ga
    Undergraduate School
    Brandeis
    Board Certifications
    Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Scott Leibowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leibowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leibowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leibowitz works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Leibowitz’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

