Dr. Scott Leibowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Leibowitz, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Medical Coll Ga and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Leibowitz works at
Locations
Laureate Medical Group6135 Barfield Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-8500
Sandy Springs5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 775, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leibowitz and Laurie (PA Extraordinaire) saved my life, literally. I had been to other doctors before, and they all gave up on me. I'm a really tough case. I've been stuck sleeping 3 hours/night for over 3 years. He and Laurie worked with me a long time to find a solution that gave me a good night's sleep. I thought I had been coping pretty well, but now that I can sleep again, I realize just how wrong I was. My aches and pains have disappeared, my memory is better, when I go for a walk or to the gym I don't poop out or fall over sideways when doing balance exercises, and my persistent muscle cramps have disappeared. It was like losing an arm when I lost my ability to sleep, and now, by miracle, I've gotten it back. I'm very, very grateful that they stuck with me and didn't just throw up their hands and tell me to go somewhere else like the other doctors did. There were times when I wished I could just go to sleep and never wake up. Those days are finally over. They are my heroes.
About Dr. Scott Leibowitz, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Standford Univ School of Med
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Medical Coll Ga
- Brandeis
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.