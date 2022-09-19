Overview

Dr. Scott Lee, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Adventist Health White Memorial.



Dr. Lee works at Adventist Health Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.