Dr. Scott Lecroy, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Lecroy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Lecroy works at
Locations
Drs. Simon & Medlock Prtnr.832 Princeton Ave Sw, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 206-8473Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Princeton Baptist Medical Center701 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 206-8473
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Scott Lecroy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376563585
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lecroy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lecroy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lecroy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lecroy has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lecroy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lecroy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lecroy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lecroy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lecroy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.