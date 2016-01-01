Overview

Dr. Scott Lecroy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lecroy works at Simon Williamson Clinic NEU in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion and Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.