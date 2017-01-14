Dr. Scott Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Leary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Leary, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Leary works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sharp Mission Park Cedar Laboratory130 Cedar Rd, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 806-5500Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Scripps Clinic John R Anderson V Medical Pavillion9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-4249Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leary?
My Cervical spine was completely messed up. I was completely numb from shoulder to toes on my right side and the pain was excruciating. Dr. Leary performed reconstructive surgery and within a week, the numbness on my right side was gone. Plus with the help of physiotherapy, the pain eased up and is now completely gone. I really have great confidence in his abilities.
About Dr. Scott Leary, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417085978
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leary accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leary works at
Dr. Leary has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leary speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.