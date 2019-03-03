Overview

Dr. Scott Layne, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Rankin and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Layne works at Women's Health Associates PLLC in Flowood, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.