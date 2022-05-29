See All Psychiatrists in New City, NY
Dr. Scott Lawrence, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Scott Lawrence, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New City, NY. 

Dr. Lawrence works at Scott Lawrence MD in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scott Lawrence MD Pllc
    216 Congers Rd Ste 2E, New City, NY 10956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 639-9611

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Phobia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Phobia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Scott Lawrence, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710961826
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lawrence works at Scott Lawrence MD in New City, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lawrence’s profile.

    Dr. Lawrence has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawrence on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

