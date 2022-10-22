Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanoux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Scott D Lanoux MD & Associates2820 Napoleon Ave Ste 900, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 455-9825
- 2 4324 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 107, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-7690
Scott D. Lanoux And Associates4324 Veterans Blvd # 107, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 883-7690
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Just had my second cataract surgery. Want to say how impressed I am with Dr. Lanoux and his entire staff, both office and surgical. He has been providing eyecare for three generations of my family. My recent cataract procedures went smoothly due to both Dr. Lanoux's proficiency as a surgeon and his professional and caring staff. In the past, Dr. Lanoux diagnosed a detached retina in my left eye. He personally arranged for a retina specialist to see me immediately. That same evening, I had laser surgery to repair the very serious problem which untreated could have easily led to loss of vision in that eye. That event, together with years of providing eyecare to my family, has earned Dr. Lanoux my gratitude and recommendations to anyone seeking outstanding eyecare.
About Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Berkshire Med Ctr
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanoux has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanoux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanoux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanoux speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanoux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanoux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanoux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanoux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.