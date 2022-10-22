Overview

Dr. Scott Lanoux, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Lanoux works at Scott D Lanoux MD & Associates in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.