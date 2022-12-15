Dr. Scott Langford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Langford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Langford, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Langford works at
Locations
Rockhill Orthopaedic Specialists - Lee's Summit120 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 200, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 246-4302Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Langford is very thorough and answered all my questions. He is very nice!
About Dr. Scott Langford, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1639192123
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
