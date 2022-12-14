Dr. Scott Lance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Lance, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center.
Regional Psychotherapy Services332 23rd St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 326-0322
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Love him..he keeps me treated for dealing with depression.nice man..I recommend him
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lance has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lance works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lance.
