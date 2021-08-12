Overview

Dr. Scott Laker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Laker works at Michigan Institute for Laparoscopic Surgery in West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.