Dr. Scott Laborwit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Scott Laborwit, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Laborwit works at
Locations
Towson8601 La Salle Rd Ste 108, Towson, MD 21286 Directions (410) 821-6400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Columbia Surgical Institute6020 Meadowridge Center Dr, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (410) 872-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LaBorwit performed cataract surgery on both my eyes. The procedures went perfectly and I no longer have to wear glasses. He is an excellent surgeon and is extremely skillful. He is very patient oriented and a pleasure to deal with.
About Dr. Scott Laborwit, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Institute Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Krieger Eye Institute Sinai Hospital
- U Md - Mercy Hosp
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
